The Saints selected Ford in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 175th overall.

The former Texas Longhorn comes to the NFL with two 100-tackle seasons under his belt. Ford is not known as a top-tier athlete but he's a tackling machine with a knack for playmaking as he recorded six interceptions in his last two seasons in Austin. He played middle linebacker at Texas and profiles as a depth piece behind Demario Davis.