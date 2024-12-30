Head coach Darren Rizzi said Monday that Ford will have surgery for a fractured fibula that he suffered during the Saints' 25-10 loss to the Raiders on Sunday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Ford was carted off the field in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game after suffering the injury on punt coverage. Per John Hendrix of SI.com, the Saints will conduct additional tests on Ford's leg to see if there's any further structural or ligament damage beyond the fracture before moving ahead with surgery. The rookie fifth-round pick played primarily on special teams during his first NFL regular season and finished with four tackles (two solo) across eight games.