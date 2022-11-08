Johnson recorded two receptions on two targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 27-13 loss to the Ravens.

As was expected, Johnson saw a dip in targets due to the return of Adam Trautman. Despite his lack of involvement, he managed a fortunate 41-yard touchdown reception late in the fourth quarter that came after Marcus Peters mistakenly believed he pushed Johnson out of bounds and gave up on the play. Despite the decent stat line, Johnson is at risk of poor production until he proves capable of racking up consistent targets once again.