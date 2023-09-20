Johnson hauled in two of three targets for 13 yards during Monday's 20-17 win against the Panthers.

Johnson's first target didn't come until the Saints' final two-minute drive in the second quarter, and he recorded both of his catches in a span of eight plays midway through the third quarter. His moderate target share from quarterback Derek Carr is rather disappointing for the 6-foot-4 tight end, who was regarded as an up-and-coming fantasy product after he accumulated a career-high receiving stat line across 16 games in 2022 (42-508-7). However, Johnson still played starting reps Monday night, lining up on 81 percent of New Orleans' offense snaps compared to 47 percent for Foster Moreau and 13 percent for Jimmy Graham. Johnson will look to carve out a more favorable target share versus the Packers on Sunday.