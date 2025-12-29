Austin brought in four of five targets for 52 yards and a touchdown in the Saints' 34-26 win over the Titans on Sunday.

Austin continued to fill an elevated role with Mason Tipton (groin) sidelined, and the second-year wideout provided season-best catch and receiving yardage totals while also equaling his season high in targets. The Notre Dame product has multiple receptions in three consecutive games heading into the Week 18 finale on the road against the Falcons.