May (abdomen) does not carry a game status on the Saints injury report and will be available for Sunday's contest against the Rams.

Maye was ruled inactive for New Orleans' Week 10 loss to Pittsburgh after being listed as questionable with an abdomen injury. While the safety was a limited participant in each practice ahead of Sunday's game, he appears ready to suit up again versus the Rams. Maye has played almost every defensive snap in his six games this season, so he should reprise this every-down role alongside Tyrann Mathieu in Week 11.