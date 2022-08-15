Ingram didn't play in Sunday's preseason opener against the Texans and appears to have locked up the No. 2 RB job, Terrin Waack of Nola.com reports.

The Saints didn't prioritize their backfield this offseason even with the emergence of Alvin Kamara's legal issues. Recent reports suggest Kamara may avoid a suspension this year, but Ingram nonetheless remains of fantasy interest as the clear No. 2 option in the Saints' backfield. It's a role that comes with Week 1 touches, plus the possibility of big-time usage in the event Kamara eventually misses games due to either injury or suspension. Behind Ingram, the Saints have Dwayne Washington, Tony Jones, Devine Ozigbo and Abram Smith competing for roles, with Washington first through the rotation in the preseason opener. Each of the four had at least 25 total yards, and the Saints could go with one of the younger guys over Washington if they prioritize potential as a running back over special teams value.