Valdes-Scantling (chest/illness) is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Packers.

Valdes-Scantling initially didn't practice Thursday due to a chest injury and then didn't participate in either of the two subsequent ones presumably thanks in some part to an illness, which was tacked on to Friday's injury. It remains to be seen if Valdes-Scantling will be active in the matchup against the team that drafted him, but with Chris Olave (concussion) and Bub Means (ankle) both ruled out, the Saints are woefully thin at wide receiver.