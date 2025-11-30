Tipton reeled in three of four targets for 20 yards during Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Dolphins.

Tipton recorded exactly three catches on four targets for the second week in a row. The 2024 undrafted wideout has moved into the WR3 position following the departure of Rashid Shaheed and Brandin Cooks over the last couple of weeks. Tipton still finished fourth in targets behind Devaughn Vele (eight), Chris Olave (seven) and tight end Juwan Johnson (nine). Running back Devin Neal also tallied three targets. Tipton's usage should remain modest while operating at the No. 4 pass-catcher for the Saints moving forward. The team will be back in action in Week 14, versus the Buccaneers, on Sunday, Dec. 7th.