Tipton (groin) did not practice Thursday.

Tipton has now missed back-to-back practices to kick off preparation for Week 18. Prior to being ruled out for Week 17 he had logged three consecutive limited sessions, meaning the kick returner and rotational wideout appears to have since suffered a setback in his recovery from a lingering groin injury. Friday will represent his last chance to get onto the practice field prior to Sunday's regular-season finale against Atlanta.