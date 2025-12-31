Tipton (groin) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

Tipton logged three consecutive limited practices prior to being ruled out to face the Titans in Week 17, so to see him now listed as a non-participant could indicate a setback in his recovery. If Tipton isn't able to gain clearance for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Falcons, expect all of Kevin Austin, Dante Pettis and practice-squad man Ronnie Bell to see increased opportunities behind No. 1 wideout Chris Olave.