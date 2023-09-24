Thomas gathered in 6 of 9 targets for 50 yards during Sunday's 18-17 loss against the Packers.

After being targeted twice during the first half, Thomas caught his final six targets from backup quarterback Jameis Winston, who had to step in during the third quarter for injured starter Derek Carr (shoulder). All six of the veteran wideout's receptions came during the fourth quarter as the Saints tried to defend the 17-0 lead they carried over from the first half. Thomas was a consistent short-to-intermediate target for Winston while second-year wideout Chris Olave helped stretch the field vertically. Olave finished as New Orleans' leading receiver in terms of yards (104) and targets (11), though he was targeted one fewer time than Thomas in the second half. Carr is believed to be dealing with an AC sprain in his right shoulder, per him, which shouldn't be season-ending but could cause him to miss time moving forward. Should Winston step in as QB1 over the next few weeks, then Thomas could stand to benefit while seeing more targets as a short-yardage security blanket behind Olave.