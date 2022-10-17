New Orleans considered putting Thomas, who's missed three straight games due to a foot injury, on injured reserve, but they opted not to in the event he was ahead of schedule, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Per Terrell, Thomas' initial prognosis suggested a four-week return timeline, but the Saints didn't want to put the star wideout on IR in case he was ready to return earlier than expected. The Saints are on a quick turnaround and play the Cardinals on Thursday, which would mark the fourth game since Thomas' initial injury, but it remains unclear when he'll suit up again.