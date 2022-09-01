Thomas (hamstring) is expected to start Week 1 at Atlanta, Jeff Duncan of The Athletic reports.
Thomas has missed roughly two weeks of practices due to a lingering hamstring injury, but it doesn't appear that his availability for the regular-season opener is in legitimate danger. The bigger unknown is whether the 29-year-old Thomas, who missed the entire 2021 season due to a left ankle injury, will be back to 100 percent health and ready to handle a full workload Week 1. It will do a fair amount to alleviate concern if Thomas can resume practicing without restrictions ahead of Sept. 11's regular-season opener. Thomas will be joined by Jarvis Landry and rookie first-rounder Chris Olave in three-wide sets as he establishes chemistry with quarterback Jameis Winston.
More News
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Still sidelined by hamstring injury•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Not in line to play Friday•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Misses another practice•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Misses another practice•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Dealing with hamstring issue•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Not likely to play Friday•