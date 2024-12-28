Shepherd (eye) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders after logging a full practice Friday, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Shepherd suffered an eye injury during the Raiders' Week 16 loss to the Packers. He was listed as a limited practice participant on the Saints' first two injury reports of the week, but he finished strong Friday with a full session and appears to be on track to play Sunday even with the questionable tag. Shepherd has registered 32 tackles (13 solo), including 1.5 sacks, across 14 regular-season games.