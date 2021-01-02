site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Saints' Nick Easton: Back in action
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Easton (concussion) will play in Sunday's game against the Panthers, Katherine Terrell of The Athletic reports.
Easton has cleared the league's five-step concussion protocol and will return to action after missing the last two games. The 28-year-old is expected to start at right guard.
