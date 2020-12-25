site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Saints' Nick Easton: Unavailable for Week 16
Easton (concussion) has been ruled out for Friday's game versus the Vikings.
After not practicing all week, Easton will miss a second straight game. Cesar Ruiz starting in his place at right guard last week and is expected to assume that role again versus the Vikings.
