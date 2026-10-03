Fant (abdomen) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Falcons, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Fant's practice participation was limited all week due to an abdominal injury that he likely picked up in Week 3 against the Raiders. With the questionable tag, the veteran tight end's status for Monday may not be known until the Saints announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Oscar Delp and Treyton Welch would see more rotational snaps at tight end behind Juwan Johnson if Fant is not cleared to play against Atlanta.