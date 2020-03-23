Play

Spence signed with the Saints on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The Saints signed Spence late in the 2019 campaign but let him go to free agency this offseason. Spence is now back with the team, though the terms of his deal have yet to be disclosed. The former second-round pick has registered two sacks over the last three seasons after racking up 5.5 sacks as a rookie in 2016.

