Turner underwent back surgery in the offseason but will be ready to participate from the start of training camp, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Turner missed the vast majority of last season due to a turf toe injury he suffered in Week 1, though he did manage to suit up for the Saints' Week 18 win over Atlanta. Injuries have derailed the defense end's career to this point, as he's yet to play in more than eight contests in any of his three NFL campaigns. Turner said Tuesday that he's "feeling healthy right now," and he's currently set to play a rotational role for the Saints in the coming season.