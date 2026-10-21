Werner recorded 11 total tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding a pass defensed during Sunday's 34-27 win over the Giants.

Werner was able to register double-digit stops for the second straight week and third time overall this season. The linebacker was also able to get to the quarterback in Week 6, sacking Jameis Winston in the second quarter. Through six games so far this year, Werner has compiled 46 total tackles (23 solo), including 2.0 sacks, while also producing two passes defensed.