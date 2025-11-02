Saints' Rashid Shaheed: Expected to play in Week 9
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shaheed, who is questionable to play against the Rams on Sunday due to a hip injury, is likely to suit up, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Shaheed logged season-high marks with nine catches and 12 targets last Sunday against Tampa Bay but also suffered a hip injury. He logged a trio of limited practices this week, which appears to be enough for him to play Sunday. Shaheed will thus likely work in his usual No. 2 wideout role behind Chris Olave.
