Shaheed is in uniform and participating in pre-game warmups ahead of Sunday's preseason game against the Chargers, Ross Jackson of WWL Louisiana reports.

It looked like Shaheed would join Chris Olave (ankle) in street clothes for Sunday's preseason opener, but the former has suited up and working with the wide receiver and punt return groups. It remains to be seen whether Shaheed indeed plays, but if he does, he'll likely be limited to one or two series on offense in the first quarter. With Olave out, Shaheed is slated to serve as the Saints' WR1 and Spencer Rattler's top target.