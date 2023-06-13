Shaheed missed Tuesday's practice due to a groin injury, Terrin Waack of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

After sitting out the final set of Saints OTAs last week, Shaheed again was a DNP to kick off the first of three days of mandatory minicamp. Coach Dennis Allen clarified the nature of Shaheed's injury Tuesday but didn't give any additional information. An undrafted rookie last year, Shaheed is coming off an impressive second half of the 2022 season in which he overall put together a 28-488-2 line on 34 targets and also notched four carries for 57 yards and one more score in 12 games.