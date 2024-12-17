Rattler is expected to start Monday's game against the Packers with Derek Carr (hand/concussion) considered a few weeks away from being ready to take contact and likely to miss the rest of the season, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Coming out of the Saints' Week 14 win over the Giants, Carr entered concussion protocol and was also diagnosed with two fractures in his non-throwing hand. The latter injury is viewed as the greater concern and prevented him from playing in this past Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Commanders. Jake Haener drew the start for that contest but completed four of 10 pass attempts for 49 yards and an interception while taking three sacks before being benched at halftime in favor of Rattler. The rookie out of South Carolina nearly led the Saints to a comeback from a 17-0 deficit, completing 10 of 21 passes for 135 yards, including a one-yard touchdown to Foster Moreau as time expired. Rattler's potential game-winning pass to Juwan Johnson on the two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful, but he likely showed enough to get the starting nod over Haener heading into Week 16. Rattler previously made three starts in place of an injured Carr in Weeks 6 through 8, going 0-3 in those contests while completing 59.6 percent of his passes for 5.8 yards per attempt, one touchdown and two interceptions to go with 61 yards on nine carries.