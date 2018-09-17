Saints' Tre'Quan Smith: Makes first career catch
Smith caught his only target for 18 yards in Sunday's win against the Browns.
The catch was the first of his career but Smith played just 22 of the Saints' 66 offensive snaps. Still, this represents an increase over the 12 snaps the rookie played in his Week 1 debut. While the Central Florida product made a splash during the preseason, until he is able to secure more playing time, Smith probably does not need to be owned outside of dynasty and super deep leagues.
