Smith failed to haul in his lone target on 38 offensive snaps during Sunday's 24-0 victory against the Raiders.

Smith saw less than two targets for the first time this season during this blowout win. While his production was limited, the 26-year-old still played the most offensive snaps of any Saints wide receiver, as Jarvis Landry (foot) and Michael Thomas (foot) remained out for the fourth and fifth game in a row, respectively. Smith caught 14 of his 20 targets for 235 yards and a touchdown over the previous five contests, and he should continue to play a prominent role if Thomas and/or Landry remain sidelined for next Monday's game against Baltimore.