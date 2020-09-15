Smith could be in for an expanded workload after Michael Thomas suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 1 against Tampa Bay.
As reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Thomas hasn't been ruled out for Week 2 against Las Vegas, but there's a chance he's forced to sit it out. That would likely open things up for Smith, who saw just one reception for four yards on one target in Week 1.
