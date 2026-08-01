Saints' Vernon Broughton: Active in training camp

Broughton (hip) is an active participant in training camp practices, Matthew Paras of NOLA.com reports.

Broughton was a third-round selection of the Saints in the 2025 NFL Draft, but his rookie campaign was cut short by a season-ending hip injury that he sustained in Week 1 against the 49ers in September. He's fully healthy for the start of training camp, and he has the opportunity to earn a starting role at defensive end opposite Cameron Jordan if Bryan Bresee (knee) is sidelined for the entire 2026 season.