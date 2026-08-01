Skip to Main Content
Football
Football
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Saints' Vernon Broughton: Active in training camp

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Broughton (hip) is an active participant in training camp practices, Matthew Paras of NOLA.com reports.

Broughton was a third-round selection of the Saints in the 2025 NFL Draft, but his rookie campaign was cut short by a season-ending hip injury that he sustained in Week 1 against the 49ers in September. He's fully healthy for the start of training camp, and he has the opportunity to earn a starting role at defensive end opposite Cameron Jordan if Bryan Bresee (knee) is sidelined for the entire 2026 season.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!