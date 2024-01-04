Thompson was signed to the Cowboys' practice squad Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Thompson was let go by the Seahawks in early December and will now join the Cowboys' practice unit prior to Week 18. The 24-year-old will provide Dallas with an additional running back option heading into the postseason.
More News
-
SaRodorick Thompson: Parts ways with Seattle again•
-
SaRodorick Thompson: Headed back to the Northwest•
-
SaRodorick Thompson: Let go from practice squad•
-
SaRodorick Thompson: Back to practice squad•
-
Seahawks' SaRodorick Thompson: Elevated ahead of Sunday•
-
SaRodorick Thompson: Gets practice squad chance•