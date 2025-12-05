default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Barner (knee/shoulder) practiced fully Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Barner followed up Wednesday's limited session with all activity one day later, clearing him to continue serving as the Seahawks' No. 1 tight end. In such a role, he's put together a respectable 37-359-4 line on 46 targets in 12 games to date.

More News