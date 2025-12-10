Barner caught three of four targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 37-9 win over the Falcons.

Barner continued to operate as the Seahawks No. 1 tight end Sunday, but he was unable to have a major impact in the passing attack. The 23-year-old, while getting consistent targets each week, has been unable to find the end zone since Week 5, limiting his fantasy upside. Barner will have his next opportunity to take a step forward and improve upon his limited production in recent weeks when the Seahawks host the Colts in Week 15.