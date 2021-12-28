site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Seahawks' Brandon Shell: Returns to active roster
RotoWire Staff
Shell was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Shell went from nursing a shoulder injury to entering COVID protocols. Now that he is healthy, he'll be able to return to his starting right tackle duties Sunday against the Lions.
