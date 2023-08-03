Taylor has a sprained left shoulder, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Taylor suffered the injury at Tuesday's practice, but it will not requre surgery according to Bridget Condon of NFL Network. Still, he is currently without a timetable for return, but expect the Seahawks to err on the side of caution with their starting weakside linebacker.
