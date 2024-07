The Seahawks placed Thomas (knee) on the active/PUP list Thursday, John Boyle of the team's official website reports.

Undrafted out of NC State last year, Thomas signed with the Raiders but was later claimed off waivers by the Seahawks at final cuts last summer. He appeared in seven games for Seattle before injuring his knee in Week 9. Thomas spent the remainder of the season on injured reserve. He can be activated at any point this summer.