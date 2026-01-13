Arroyo (knee), who remains on IR, was a full participant at practice Tuesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Arroyo had his 21-day practice window opened last Wednesday, and by all accounts he appears healthy enough to play in Saturday's divisional-round matchup against the 49ers. In order for the rookie second-round pick to take the field versus San Francisco, though, Seattle will first have to officially activate him from IR.