Seahawks' Erik Walden: Bound for IR
The Seahawks placed Walden (hip) on injured reserve Saturday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic Seattle reports.
It's a bummer for the Seahawks, who watched Walden make two sacks in his preseason debut. The veteran linebacker was set to bolster the team's pass rush, but now the Seahawks will revert to Frank Clark (elbow) and Dion Jordan (shin).
