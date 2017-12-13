The Seahawks promoted smith to their active roster Tuesday, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Smith was most recently waived by the Seahawks on Nov. 28, but subsequently reverted to their practice squad. In total, he has played six games with the team this season. He could be in line for some work in Week 15 if Nazair Jones (ankle) is unable to play.

