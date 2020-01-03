Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney: Missing more practice
Clowney (core) was listed as a non-participant for Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Clowney suited up in Week 17 without an injury designation, however, he appears to be still resting the nagging core muscle injury. It's still not a major concern that he's missing practice time, but if he suffers a setback, L.J. Collier and Rasheem Green would be in line to receive an uptick in snaps.
More News
-
Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney: Sits out Wednesday's practice•
-
Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney: All clear for Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney: Should be ready for season finale•
-
Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney: Inactive, as expected•
-
Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney: Doubtful to play Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney: Continues managing core injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Top 10 TE rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 tight end rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
1/2 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew debates their early 2020 top 12 rankings and previews Wild...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, top lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Top 10 WR rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 wide receiver rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
Rookie review: WR rankings
Starting with A.J. Brown, rookie receivers delivered big for Fantasy managers, although not...
-
Rookie review: RB rankings
Josh Jacobs and Miles Sanders led a rookie running back class that fell well short of the sensational...