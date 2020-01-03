Clowney (core) was listed as a non-participant for Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Clowney suited up in Week 17 without an injury designation, however, he appears to be still resting the nagging core muscle injury. It's still not a major concern that he's missing practice time, but if he suffers a setback, L.J. Collier and Rasheem Green would be in line to receive an uptick in snaps.