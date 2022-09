Curhan (elbow) doesn't have a designation for Monday's contest versus the Broncos, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Curhan tended to back spasms in mid-August, but once Week 1 prep rolled around, his reps were limited Thursday due to an elbow injury. He proceeded to log full practices Friday and Saturday, paving the way for active status in the opener. At that point, the second-year pro will serve as a reserve tackle for the Seahawks.