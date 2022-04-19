Reid signed an exclusive rights free agent tender with the Seahawks on Tuesday, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Reid is back for his second season with Seattle after the team acquired him in a trade from Houston last August. The 2020 fourth-round pick was then quickly waived and signed with the Seahawks' practice squad and would eventually find his way onto the active roster as a special teams contributor, appearing on 70 snaps over 11 games in this phase. Reid finished last season with 12 tackles and two passes defended and appeared on 125 defensive snaps before suffering a concussion that kept him out for the team's season finale against Arizona.