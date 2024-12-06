Williams (foot) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Williams sat out of the Seahawks' first two practices of the week due to a foot injury, but it appears the veteran defensive lineman will be available for Sunday's game. Williams has logged 10 tackles (six solo) and 4.5 sacks over his last two games.
