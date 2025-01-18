Williams recorded 64 tackles (37 solo), 11.0 sacks, three pass breakups and a pick-six across 16 games during the 2024 season.

Williams didn't slow down a big in his age-30 season, as he put up double-digit sacks for the first time since the 2020 season while adding his first career pick-six -- a 92-yard return. Having signed a three-year deal with the Seahawks in March of 2024, Williams has two years remaining on his contract. As it stands, he'll carry a $29.15 million cap hit in 2025.