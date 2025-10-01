Williams recorded four tackles (three solo) including 1.5 sacks and a pass defensed during Thursday's 23-20 win at Arizona.

Williams registered in the sack column for the third consecutive game in Week 4, bringing his sack total on the season up to 2.5. He's on pace for his second straight double-digit sack season, and he'll be facing a banged up Buccaneers offensive line when he takes the field in Week 5.