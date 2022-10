Bellore has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Chargers due to a concussion.

Bellore took a knee/leg to the head on the first play of the second half Sunday and remained down for several minutes with some teammates kneeling around him. He'll be unable to return after being diagnosed with a concussion and will have several steps to clear if he hopes to clear the league's protocols ahead of next Sunday's game against the Giants.