Seahawks' Rashid Shaheed: Ready for Week 18
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shaheed (concussion) doesn't have a designation for Saturday's game in San Francisco, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Shaheed was forced out in the first quarter of this past Sunday's win at Carolina due to a concussion, but he's made quick work through the protocol for head injuries in the meantime, following up Tuesday's limited walkthrough with back-to-back full sessions. Now the he's confirmed to be available for Week 18, he'll look to build upon the 14-186-0 line on 25 targets that he's managed in eight contests since he joined the Seahawks at the trade deadline.
More News
-
Seahawks' Rashid Shaheed: Full practice Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Rashid Shaheed: Deemed limited in walkthrough•
-
Seahawks' Rashid Shaheed: Status up in air for Week 18•
-
Seahawks' Rashid Shaheed: Concussion confirmed•
-
Seahawks' Rashid Shaheed: Evaluated for possible concussion•
-
Seahawks' Rashid Shaheed: Turns momentum with return TD•