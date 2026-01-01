Shaheed (concussion) doesn't have a designation for Saturday's game in San Francisco, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Shaheed was forced out in the first quarter of this past Sunday's win at Carolina due to a concussion, but he's made quick work through the protocol for head injuries in the meantime, following up Tuesday's limited walkthrough with back-to-back full sessions. Now the he's confirmed to be available for Week 18, he'll look to build upon the 14-186-0 line on 25 targets that he's managed in eight contests since he joined the Seahawks at the trade deadline.