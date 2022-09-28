Woolen recorded four tackles (three solo), one interception and one pass defensed in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Falcons.

The rookie cornerback snagged his first interception as a pro Sunday, but the team ultimately fell just short on the scoreboard. Woolen also played every defensive snap for Seattle in Week 3, as he's impressed the team's coaching staff early on during the 2022 campaign. He'll look to build off his strong efforts against the Lions on Sunday, who could be without their top wideout in Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) and possibly Josh Reynolds (ankle).