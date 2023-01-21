Woolen posted 63 tackles (46 solo), 16 pass breakups and six interceptions, including a pick-six, over 17 games during the regular season.
Once viewed as a raw but uber-athletic prospect, Woolen showed he was actually a fine-tuned, potentially elite NFL cornerback from the start. Woolen switched to cornerback in college at UTSA, and he ran a 4.26 40-yard dash at 6-foot-4, 205 pounds. He started every game as a rookie and tied for the league lead with six interceptions and landed fourth with 16 pass breakups. He's in the Defensive Rookie of the Year conversation, but whether he wins it or not, Woolen appears to have a bright future in the league.
More News
-
Seahawks' Tariq Woolen: Leading tackler for Seattle in win•
-
Seahawks' Tariq Woolen: Snares sixth interception•
-
Seahawks' Tariq Woolen: INT in four straight games•
-
Seahawks' Tariq Woolen: Records first career pick-six•
-
Seahawks' Tariq Woolen: Grabs first career interception•
-
Seahawks' Tariq Woolen: Expected to start•