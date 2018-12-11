Madden (chest) is inactive for Monday's game against the Vikings.

Despite practicing in full on Friday, Madden will miss his second straight game with a sternum injury. The fullback is not a stat-producer on offense, as he has only three rushes and two catches all season, but the Seahawks could use tight ends Nick Vannett and Ed Dickson to fill Madden's role as a blocker.

