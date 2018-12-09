Madden (chest) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Minnesota, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Madden appeared to be clear of the chest injury after practicing fully Friday, but was limited Saturday to earn the questionable tag. The 25-year-old still appears on track to play Monday given he still practiced in some capacity, but remains in danger of missing his second straight game.

